Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in General Mills by 0.4% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in General Mills by 9.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,085,003. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

GIS opened at $72.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.32 and a 200 day moving average of $65.98. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $73.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

