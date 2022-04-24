Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,579,518,000 after buying an additional 1,562,707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,842,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,018,705,000 after purchasing an additional 418,833 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NIKE by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in NIKE by 1.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,605,476 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,266,403,000 after purchasing an additional 167,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in NIKE by 3.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,120,729 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,469,838,000 after purchasing an additional 296,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.25.

NIKE stock opened at $129.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

