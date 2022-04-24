Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 143.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 215,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,228 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $15,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,516,000 after acquiring an additional 13,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.27.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock traded down $2.68 on Friday, reaching $72.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,308,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,286. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.59. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.52. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.66 and a 52-week high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.83%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

