Project Pai 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,398.00 (PAI)

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Project Pai has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Project Pai has a market cap of $4.43 million and $2,398.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Project Pai Coin Profile

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,801,004,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,597,913,799 coins. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

