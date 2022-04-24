Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Prologis from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $173.92.

Shares of PLD opened at $168.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Prologis has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $174.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.48.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.20%.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

