Qubitica Price Reaches $11.94 on Exchanges (QBIT)

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One Qubitica coin can now be purchased for about $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qubitica has traded flat against the dollar. Qubitica has a total market cap of $9.66 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.70 or 0.00278705 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004884 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000676 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $751.14 or 0.01891193 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Qubitica Profile

Qubitica is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Qubitica Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

