QuickX Protocol (QCX) Price Tops $0.0055 on Exchanges

QuickX Protocol (QCX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 24th. In the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded 31.6% higher against the dollar. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $6.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00033837 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00103442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol (CRYPTO:QCX) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

