Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34. Range Resources reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 273.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $5.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $6.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.99 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 31.21%. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.74.

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,194.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 87.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after buying an additional 818,687 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 4.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 120.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 15.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 206,821 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 192.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 170,181 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 112,020 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $30.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.22. Range Resources has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $34.61.

Range Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

