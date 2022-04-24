Raymond James Boosts Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $92.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Targa Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Targa Resources from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.42.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $76.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -692.39 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.92 and its 200 day moving average is $60.69. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $81.50.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -1,272.61%.

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $801,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,947 shares in the company, valued at $14,974,454.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,176,872. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 37,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Targa Resources by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources by 10.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Targa Resources by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 32,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

