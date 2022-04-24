Raymond James Increases Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Price Target to $35.00

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CEQP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.40.

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $31.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.82. Crestwood Equity Partners has a fifty-two week low of $23.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from Crestwood Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -119.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 563,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,868,000 after acquiring an additional 304,571 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 57,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,762,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

