RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.12. RBC Bearings reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $266.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.69 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.76%. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROLL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.00.

Shares of ROLL stock traded down $5.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,418. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.18 and a 200 day moving average of $200.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 87.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $165.99 and a 12-month high of $250.52.

In related news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total transaction of $1,135,521.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,261.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 2.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

