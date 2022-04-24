renDOGE Achieves Market Capitalization of $408,364.12 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $408,364.12 and $3.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, renDOGE has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get renDOGE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00046989 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,932.32 or 0.07401828 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000164 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00041645 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,545.24 or 0.99821076 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.