Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC increased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,394,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,466,000 after acquiring an additional 78,566 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $499,246,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,404,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,694,000 after acquiring an additional 12,056 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,035,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,366,000 after acquiring an additional 228,573 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,708,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,139,000 after acquiring an additional 19,215 shares during the period. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded down $2.41 on Friday, reaching $132.40. 1,501,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,837. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.00 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.38 and its 200-day moving average is $130.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 362,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.17 per share, for a total transaction of $42,503,065.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.86.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

