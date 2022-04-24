Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,766,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 330,108 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.56% of Republic Services worth $246,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.86.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 362,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.17 per share, with a total value of $42,503,065.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have bought 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RSG opened at $132.40 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $104.00 and a one year high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.38 and its 200-day moving average is $130.74. The company has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.81.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

