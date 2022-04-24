Request (REQ) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.71 Million

Request (REQ) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Request has a total market capitalization of $212.98 million and $2.71 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Request has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Request coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000539 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00033887 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00103270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 coins and its circulating supply is 999,876,008 coins. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The official website for Request is request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

