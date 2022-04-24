Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 5,500 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,500 ($71.56) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 6,100 ($79.37) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.25) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,900 ($76.76) to GBX 6,100 ($79.37) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,780 ($75.20) to GBX 5,730 ($74.55) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 5,200 ($67.66) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,791.54 ($75.35).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,664 ($73.69) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,354 ($56.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.46). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,849.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,253.09. The company has a market cap of £91.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a GBX 352.32 ($4.58) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.68%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($71.48), for a total value of £576,045.90 ($749,474.24).

About Rio Tinto Group (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.