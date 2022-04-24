Robert W. Baird Trims Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Target Price to $135.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ALLE has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.40.

NYSE ALLE opened at $114.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Allegion has a twelve month low of $105.06 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.77 and its 200 day moving average is $122.87.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 75.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Allegion by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Allegion by 2,621.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Allegion by 71.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

