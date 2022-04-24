Royal Bank of Canada Raises Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Price Target to GBX 4,400

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2022

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOYGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 4,200 ($54.64) to GBX 4,400 ($57.25) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($45.54) to GBX 3,600 ($46.84) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. HSBC assumed coverage on Anglo American in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Anglo American from GBX 4,000 ($52.04) to GBX 4,300 ($55.95) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anglo American from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Anglo American from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,247.00.

Anglo American stock opened at $22.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average is $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.79. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

About Anglo American (Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

