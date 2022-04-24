Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€8.20” Price Target for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.20 ($8.82) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.70 ($10.43) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.80 ($8.39) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($7.53) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. HSBC set a €10.20 ($10.97) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €8.70 ($9.35) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €8.37 ($9.00).

CBK stock opened at €6.80 ($7.31) on Wednesday. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €4.70 ($5.05) and a fifty-two week high of €9.51 ($10.23). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €7.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is €7.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion and a PE ratio of 29.31.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

