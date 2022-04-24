Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Centamin (LON:CEY)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 97 ($1.26) target price on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CEY. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 108 ($1.41) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Centamin from GBX 108 ($1.41) to GBX 114 ($1.48) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.30) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.69) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 116.50 ($1.52).

CEY opened at GBX 90.60 ($1.18) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 95.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 93.65. The company has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.52. Centamin has a 52-week low of GBX 80.42 ($1.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 123.65 ($1.61). The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.04%.

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

