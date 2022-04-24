RWE Aktiengesellschaft Announces Dividend of $0.70 (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.7014 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RWEOY opened at $43.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $46.51.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.64. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About RWE Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)
RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.
