RWE Aktiengesellschaft Announces Dividend of $0.70 (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.7014 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RWEOY opened at $43.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $46.51.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.64. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €64.00 ($68.82) to €60.00 ($64.52) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €38.30 ($41.18) to €42.50 ($45.70) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($45.16) to €52.00 ($55.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft to €45.00 ($48.39) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.44.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

