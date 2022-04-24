Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives $84.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.78.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RYAAY shares. Liberum Capital raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ryanair from €21.00 ($22.58) to €20.00 ($21.51) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group upgraded Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Ryanair from €20.50 ($22.04) to €20.00 ($21.51) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ryanair by 26.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,636,000 after buying an additional 237,115 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ryanair by 12.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in Ryanair by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 943,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,522,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at about $358,000. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $91.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Ryanair has a 52-week low of $74.12 and a 52-week high of $127.25.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

