SafeBlast (BLAST) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. SafeBlast has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $217,535.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeBlast coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,563.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.86 or 0.00780674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.14 or 0.00202560 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005400 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00023423 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

SafeBlast (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars.

