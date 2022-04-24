Safex Token (SFT) Price Hits $0.0032 on Exchanges

Safex Token (SFT) traded 38% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. One Safex Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safex Token has a total market cap of $5.98 million and approximately $376.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Safex Token has traded 30.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000064 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $147,232.75 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Safex Token Coin Profile

Safex Token is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. The official website for Safex Token is safex.io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Buying and Selling Safex Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars.

