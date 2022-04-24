Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) PT Raised to C$12.50 at National Bankshares

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SSL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Sandstorm Gold to a buy rating and set a C$10.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a C$14.75 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James raised Sandstorm Gold to a buy rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sandstorm Gold from an underperform rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.27.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Shares of SSL stock opened at C$10.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.85. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.58. The firm has a market cap of C$1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.46.

Sandstorm Gold ( TSE:SSL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$37.60 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.20%.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director David Awram sold 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.09, for a total value of C$211,797.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 557,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,069,856.60. Insiders sold a total of 188,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,249 in the last quarter.

About Sandstorm Gold (Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.