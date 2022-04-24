Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,063 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SASR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 523.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 50.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SASR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson started coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of SASR traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.03. 145,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.05 and its 200-day moving average is $47.36. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.04. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.34%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

