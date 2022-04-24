SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in SAP by 21.3% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,217,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,433,000 after purchasing an additional 213,728 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 7.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 912,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,420,000 after purchasing an additional 64,363 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 10.0% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 792,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,988,000 after purchasing an additional 71,717 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SAP by 9.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,491,000 after purchasing an additional 59,604 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,945,000 after purchasing an additional 47,886 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $103.85 on Friday. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $103.20 and a twelve month high of $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.92.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. SAP had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

A number of research firms have commented on SAP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($139.78) to €120.00 ($129.03) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.57.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

