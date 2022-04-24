Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Receives C$24.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.10.

A number of research firms recently commented on SIS. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Savaria from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Savaria in a report on Friday, March 25th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Savaria in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Savaria stock opened at C$16.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 89.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.43. Savaria has a 52 week low of C$15.68 and a 52 week high of C$22.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.72.

Savaria ( TSE:SIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$189.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$182.35 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Savaria will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 260.32%.

In other news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.48, for a total value of C$437,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,185,375.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

