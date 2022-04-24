SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Acquired by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 363.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 211.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,482,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,922,000 after buying an additional 1,006,759 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in SBA Communications by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,719,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,127,000 after purchasing an additional 369,762 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in SBA Communications by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,503,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in SBA Communications by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 950,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,369,000 after purchasing an additional 231,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,350,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded down $3.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $366.36. The stock had a trading volume of 546,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,048. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $281.45 and a one year high of $391.15. The stock has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of 172.00 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $333.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.66.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $393.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.43.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,992. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

