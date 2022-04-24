Schaeffer Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Schaeffer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Schaeffer Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,070,000 after acquiring an additional 85,090 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,593,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,224,000 after acquiring an additional 453,158 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,405,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,247,000 after acquiring an additional 77,172 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,176,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,653,000 after acquiring an additional 62,880 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 983,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,880,000 after acquiring an additional 69,725 shares during the period.

VXF traded down $3.98 on Friday, hitting $153.76. The company had a trading volume of 506,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,500. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.87. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $150.13 and a 1 year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

