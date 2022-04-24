Schaeffer Financial LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Schaeffer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 87,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 7.6% of Schaeffer Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Schaeffer Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.64. 7,755,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,706,920. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $59.94 and a 52-week high of $69.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.22.

