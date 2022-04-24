Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,203,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,187 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 5.1% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned 0.16% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $46,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,349,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,446,000 after buying an additional 7,037,773 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,683,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,122,000 after buying an additional 4,054,026 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 531.6% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,080,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,735,000 after buying an additional 2,592,676 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,807,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,365,000 after buying an additional 2,262,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,604,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,319,000 after buying an additional 2,239,940 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.10. 9,869,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,473,574. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.97. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

