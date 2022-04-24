Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 671.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,043. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.45. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $49.18 and a twelve month high of $51.33.

