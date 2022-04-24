Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,495,586 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 325,374 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.28% of SEA worth $334,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in SEA by 76.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.67.

Shares of SE stock opened at $87.62 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $85.01 and a 12 month high of $372.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.76. The company has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 1.39.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.09. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

