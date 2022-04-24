SEA (NYSE:SE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

Get SEA alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SE. HSBC cut their target price on shares of SEA from $265.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $253.67.

SE opened at $87.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.76. SEA has a twelve month low of $85.01 and a twelve month high of $372.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 1.39.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.09. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SEA will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEA (SE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.