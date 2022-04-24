Seedify.fund (SFUND) Price Reaches $3.63 on Top Exchanges

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be bought for about $3.63 or 0.00009198 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Seedify.fund has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. Seedify.fund has a total market cap of $89.18 million and $2.84 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00047648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,927.47 or 0.07407862 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00040841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,599.97 or 1.00206364 BTC.

Seedify.fund Coin Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,536,774 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using US dollars.

