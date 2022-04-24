SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Position Raised by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 305.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 116.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

SEIC traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.86. The company had a trading volume of 910,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,052. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.47. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $54.03 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 5.19.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $581.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.41 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SEIC. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SEI Investments from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

