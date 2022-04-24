Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) Insider Sells $15,609.81 in Stock

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) insider Kareem Saad sold 6,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $15,609.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,079.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Sema4 stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. Sema4 Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average of $4.73.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $57.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. Research analysts predict that Sema4 Holdings Corp. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sema4 during the third quarter worth $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sema4 during the third quarter worth $88,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sema4 during the third quarter worth $93,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sema4 during the third quarter worth $806,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Sema4 during the third quarter worth $12,674,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMFR shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sema4 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Sema4 Company Profile

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

