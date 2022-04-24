Sentinel Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.87 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000345 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $62.81 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

