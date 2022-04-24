SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Receives $46.27 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.27.

Several brokerages have issued reports on S. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $32.68 on Tuesday. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $29.30 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.82.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 405,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $14,592,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $142,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,688,839 shares of company stock valued at $60,433,371. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of S. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,750,000 after purchasing an additional 326,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,010,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $1,314,000. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States. Its Singularity Platform delivers artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, and cloud workloads, enabling seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

