ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Glynn Capital Management LLC

Glynn Capital Management LLC lowered its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,988 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for 3.0% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $28,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 75.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 60.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.69, for a total transaction of $370,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,141 shares of company stock worth $18,355,758. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $20.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $471.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,761,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,314. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.28 billion, a PE ratio of 413.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $546.73 and its 200-day moving average is $597.86.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $623.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $685.00.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

