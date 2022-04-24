SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 26,784 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,467,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,049,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,033,000 after acquiring an additional 638,682 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3,196.4% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 411,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,423,000 after buying an additional 399,299 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,663,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,204,000 after purchasing an additional 365,282 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,475,000 after acquiring an additional 330,335 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,963,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,292,000 after acquiring an additional 319,191 shares during the period.

VTI traded down $6.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,357,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,863,267. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $207.00 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.98.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

