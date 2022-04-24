SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 973,597 Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 973,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,188,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 4.74% of Dogness (International) at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOGZ. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dogness (International) by 69.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Dogness (International) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dogness (International) in the third quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Dogness (International) stock traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.51. 53,431,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,027. Dogness has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $8.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.55.

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. It provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos.

