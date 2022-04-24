SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,889 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $17,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $499,246,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 237.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,056,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,891,000 after purchasing an additional 743,575 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $37,993,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Republic Services by 12.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,035,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,366,000 after acquiring an additional 228,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Republic Services by 3,110.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 221,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 214,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded down $2.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.40. 1,501,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.00 and a 52-week high of $145.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.74. The company has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.81.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 362,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.17 per share, with a total value of $42,503,065.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.86.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

