SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 10,719 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Pentair worth $14,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Pentair by 853.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

PNR stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.68. 2,047,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.44. Pentair plc has a one year low of $51.03 and a one year high of $80.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $999.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNR. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.88.

Pentair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.