SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 1,153 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,841 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $7,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 64.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BDX traded down $9.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $255.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,153,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,584. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.34. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.21%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $5,868,516. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BDX. Bank of America started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

