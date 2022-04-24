SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 246,320 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 577.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,999 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,320 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $18,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 385.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 40.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth $76,000. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDB traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.09. 4,468,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,504. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $79.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.51. The company has a market capitalization of $101.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

