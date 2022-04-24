SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Shares in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 292,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,621,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.19% of Legend Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 2,373.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on LEGN. Barclays began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of Legend Biotech stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.75. 341,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,378. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Legend Biotech Co. has a 52 week low of $27.71 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 429.40% and a negative return on equity of 131.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

