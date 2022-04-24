SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 529,796 Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGXGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 529,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,947,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco Preferred ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 54.7% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.68. 5,719,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,073,665. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average is $14.25. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

