SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE – Get Rating) by 2,920.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,249 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Veoneer worth $8,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Veoneer by 14.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the third quarter worth about $16,473,000. Harvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the third quarter worth about $2,384,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,990,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the third quarter worth about $3,241,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Veoneer news, CFO Raymond B. Pekar sold 1,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $37,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VNE stock remained flat at $$36.95 during trading on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.14 and its 200 day moving average is $35.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.24. Veoneer, Inc. has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $40.46.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.33 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Veoneer, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.41.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

